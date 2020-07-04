1/2
Joyce Marie Cook
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Marie Cook, 89, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2020. Born September 19, 1930, to the late James and Anne Chalfant, she lived her entire life in the Akron area surrounded by friends and family. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1948 and attended the University of Akron, where she met Joe Cook. After they eloped in 1950, Joyce devoted herself to making a home for Joe and raising their three children. Joyce saw supporting her extended family as her responsibility in life. She selflessly served as a caretaker for a long list of relatives, organized and hosted countless holiday dinners and family picnics, and participated whenever possible in the lives of her grandchildren. As a member of the Junior League, she served in a number of volunteer positions, including staffing a suicide prevention line, working at juvenile court, and serving on the Akron City Hospital Women's Board. Joyce lived a very active life until her illness. An avid golfer and bridge player, she enjoyed some type of physical or mental exercise every day. She especially loved traveling, eagerly taking advantage of any opportunity to do so with family and friends. Joyce was preceded by her husband, local attorney Joseph F. Cook; son, Joe, Jr.; and brother, David Chalfant. She is survived by her brother, Richard Chalfant (Marjorie); daughters, Anne Keith (Walt) and Sue Dinitz (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Karen Cook; grandchildren, Katie Keith Dettling (Grant), Mike Dinitz (Desiree), Amy Dinitz Lee (David), Tom Dinitz (Stacy), Carrie Cook (Mike) and Casey Cook; great-grandson, Alex; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio, P.O. Box 21325, Columbus, OH 43221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved