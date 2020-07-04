Joyce Marie Cook, 89, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2020. Born September 19, 1930, to the late James and Anne Chalfant, she lived her entire life in the Akron area surrounded by friends and family. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1948 and attended the University of Akron, where she met Joe Cook. After they eloped in 1950, Joyce devoted herself to making a home for Joe and raising their three children. Joyce saw supporting her extended family as her responsibility in life. She selflessly served as a caretaker for a long list of relatives, organized and hosted countless holiday dinners and family picnics, and participated whenever possible in the lives of her grandchildren. As a member of the Junior League, she served in a number of volunteer positions, including staffing a suicide prevention line, working at juvenile court, and serving on the Akron City Hospital Women's Board. Joyce lived a very active life until her illness. An avid golfer and bridge player, she enjoyed some type of physical or mental exercise every day. She especially loved traveling, eagerly taking advantage of any opportunity to do so with family and friends. Joyce was preceded by her husband, local attorney Joseph F. Cook; son, Joe, Jr.; and brother, David Chalfant. She is survived by her brother, Richard Chalfant (Marjorie); daughters, Anne Keith (Walt) and Sue Dinitz (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Karen Cook; grandchildren, Katie Keith Dettling (Grant), Mike Dinitz (Desiree), Amy Dinitz Lee (David), Tom Dinitz (Stacy), Carrie Cook (Mike) and Casey Cook; great-grandson, Alex; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio, P.O. Box 21325, Columbus, OH 43221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
