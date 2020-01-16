Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Hughes


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Hughes Obituary
) Hughes Joyce Marie (Toth) Hughes was called home to be with the Lord on December 13th 2019. She passed away peacefully at home. She was born August 30th 1966. She was 53. Joyce was born and raised in Akron and resided in Fort Mill, SC. Joyce in now reunited with her precious daughter, Brittany. She has earned her wings to heaven and is now at peace. Joyce we will all meet again one day. Joyce had a love for music and loved to dance, she is now dancing in Heaven. She loved Grey's Anatomy and would never miss an episode, no matter how sick she was, she loved the ocean and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Her grandchildren were her heart, she loved being a grandmother. Bella-Boo -her precious dog saw her through all her trying times. Joyce was preceded in death by her Daughter, Brittany Hughes Trumble; grandparents, Ruby Humphrey and Paul Vegas, Geraldine Hobbs; uncle, Michael Toth; aunt, Carla Southworth. Survived by Husband Greg Galeazzi of Fort Mill, S.C.; Son, Barry Hughes of Warren, N.C.; parents, Terry and Betty Toth of Akron; Special Aunt, Janet Bills of Akron; Special Cousin, Brian Bills of Akron; Uncle; Marc Toth of Akron. Cremation has taken place. Rest in peace our sweet and precious Angel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -