|
|
) Hughes Joyce Marie (Toth) Hughes was called home to be with the Lord on December 13th 2019. She passed away peacefully at home. She was born August 30th 1966. She was 53. Joyce was born and raised in Akron and resided in Fort Mill, SC. Joyce in now reunited with her precious daughter, Brittany. She has earned her wings to heaven and is now at peace. Joyce we will all meet again one day. Joyce had a love for music and loved to dance, she is now dancing in Heaven. She loved Grey's Anatomy and would never miss an episode, no matter how sick she was, she loved the ocean and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Her grandchildren were her heart, she loved being a grandmother. Bella-Boo -her precious dog saw her through all her trying times. Joyce was preceded in death by her Daughter, Brittany Hughes Trumble; grandparents, Ruby Humphrey and Paul Vegas, Geraldine Hobbs; uncle, Michael Toth; aunt, Carla Southworth. Survived by Husband Greg Galeazzi of Fort Mill, S.C.; Son, Barry Hughes of Warren, N.C.; parents, Terry and Betty Toth of Akron; Special Aunt, Janet Bills of Akron; Special Cousin, Brian Bills of Akron; Uncle; Marc Toth of Akron. Cremation has taken place. Rest in peace our sweet and precious Angel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020