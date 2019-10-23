|
Joyce N. Rake, 80, passed away October 19, 2019. She was born December 16, 1938 in Cumberland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Alvin and Clarinda Turner. Joyce will always be remembered as a strong willed person, who loved the Lord and her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Rake and George Shilts; daughter, Georgette Shilts and son, John Shilts. She is survived by her sons, Danny Turner and George (Shelly) Shilts; daughters, Wilma (Edward) Spahn, Joyce Fraley, and Melody (William) Dauberman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; family and friends. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019