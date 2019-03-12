Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
After 30 years of battling cardiovascular disease, Joyce Neitz, 68, is finally at peace and not suffering anymore. Friday March 8, 2019, Joyce passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed traveling. Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and cooking dinner. She was a huge LeBron fan attending many games. Joyce retired from Akron Children's Hospital after many years of service.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Timmy Finch. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy; beloved pet, Kizzy; son, Bill (Mary) Finch; grandchildren, Ambur, Kayla, Seth, Cameron, Kendell, Kylee; great-grandchildren, Preston, Jaxon; sisters, Sharon, Kathi, Jan; and brother, Pat.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
