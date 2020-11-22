TOGETHER AGAIN Joyce Stolberg Meyer, 92, passed away on November 14, 2020 and joins her loving husband, Ralph in Heaven. Joyce was born to William and Klara Stolberg in St. Louis, Missouri on August 16, 1928. She was a graduate of Harris Teachers College in St. Louis, Missouri and loved teaching. Joyce was a past president of the Akron Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was also involved in church and local organizations. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ralph W. Meyer Sr. She is survived by daughter, Lynn Meyer; son, Ralph W. Meyer Jr. (Sharon); grandchildren, Shannon Myers (Joshua) and Mark Shaw (Bobbi); great-grandchildren, Hayleigh Joyce, Joshua Jr., Noah and Scarlet Myers. Private family services were held through Rose Hill. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com