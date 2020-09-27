Joyce P. Milazzo Stump, 86, of Akron went home to be with the Lord September 24, 2020. A life resident of the area, she was born January 27, 1934 to the late Ledford and Elizabeth (nee Warring) Tidwell. She retired from Akron City Hospital after 35 years' service as a Medical Supervisor. She enjoyed working in the yard, playing games with and entertaining family and friends and volunteering w/ the Ladies Auxiliary at the Firestone Post. The family would like to extend a special thank you St. Luke's Lutheran Community and Allura Care. Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Paul Stump; nieces and nephews; she is survived by her son, David (Pam) Milazzo; daughter, Michelle (Lee) Milazzo; sister, Sally (Claude) Hargrove. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stump family. Messages and memories of Joyce can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
