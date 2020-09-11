) THEN AND NOW Joye Downs (nee Addis), 92, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was a life resident of Barberton, member and past President of the Barberton PTA for many years and was a member of Barberton First Baptist Church. Joye was all about family. Preceded in death by her infant sister, Mabel Maxine Addis; parents, Edith and Everett Addis; siblings, Bill (Winnie) Addis, Charlotte (Robert) Hawk, Hazel Petriga, Chuck (Barb) Addis and James Addis; brother-in-law, Ed Smith; ex-husband, Richard M. Downs and daughter-in-law, Linda Downs; Joye is survived by her loving family: her sister, Betty Smith; sister-in-law, Ruth Addis; children, Richard J. Downs, Thomas (Theresa) Downs, Debra (Andrew) Juszli and Cathy (Howie) Hone; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current circumstances, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Joye's funeral service will be held Sunday, September 13th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.