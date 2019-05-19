Home

Jozsef Kovacs, of Copley, Ohio, passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 80.

He is survived by his children, Dale Kovacs and Susan Spry, both of Camden, N.C., and Betty King of Hertford, N.C., and two grandchildren, Garion Kovacs and Rose Gallagher. He was preceded in death by wife, Doris. He had a stepdaughter, Shirley Gilbert, and two stepgrandchildren, Misty Maxwell and Brandon Skeene, all of Florence Alabama.

He was a mason by trade. He was known for his work ethic and kind heart.

A private ceremony will be held by the family. In lieu of attendance, please lift a glass and give a toast to the man you knew, preferably Busch beer.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
