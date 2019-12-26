|
Juanita A. Baker, 80, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her dogs, cooking and word searches. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Juanita was preceded by her husband Richard Baker, sister Laura Seiler and brother John Seiler. She is survived by her children Sandra (James) Shirley, Allen (Peggy) Baker and Katherine Baker, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren - with 2 more on the way , sisters Jennie Morris, Monica Seiler, Margaret Seiler and Kathy Connor, brothers Frank (Patty) Seiler and Fred Seiler and many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Michael B. Smith, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019