Juanita B James
TOGETHER AGAIN
Juanita B. James, age 84, passed away March 13, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband, Willard James; parents, Ernest and Hazel McCoy; she is survived by her daughter, Pam Reed; grandchildren, Katie Reed and Jon Reed; great granddaughter, Ridleigh; brothers, Allen McCoy and Larry (Sally) McCoy; sisters, Peggy (Walter) Hill and Kay (Everett) Browning; brother-in-law, Gary James; sister-in-law, Phyllis James; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Sanctuary of Wadsworth and Crossroads Hospice for their care and support.
The family will receive friends FRIDAY, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral services will be held SATURDAY at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Liberty Cemetery, Green.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019