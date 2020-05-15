Juanita Brinson, surrounded by a host of loved ones, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1924 in Central City, Kentucky and moved to Akron, Ohio when she was a teenager. She leaves behind a family that includes daughters Brenda and Kim, son Ronnie, a lineage that includes (8) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren, (3) great-great- grandchildren, (3) best friends- Gracie, Sine, Di and many other loved ones. She enjoyed family, friends, bingo, horse racing and cooking. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband Bennie at Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park, on Monday, May 18th. Service will be private, but there will be a walkthrough viewing after between 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W. Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Please, everyone must wear mask to enter, through the eastside doors under the covered drive. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.rosehillbp.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.