Juanita Cecillia Davison
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Cecillia Davison was born on January 6, 1951 in Lexington Kentucky to the late Mary K. Davison and Robert F. Jackson. Juanita departed this life on May 23, 2020 after a short illness. Juanita came to Akron at the age of four and attend Akron public schools. Juanita loved to play bingo, have family outings, and spending time with family and cooking big Sunday meals. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary K. Davison; father, Robert F. Jackson; stepfather, Malcolm Davison; and sister, Deborah Ann Harris. Juanita leaves to cherish in her memories and her passing her children, son, Shawn (Dorrinda) Davison of Canton Ohio; daughter, Trinka (Robert) Smith of Akron Ohio; sister, Carolyn Putnam of Akron, Ohio; eight grandchildren Brandon,Terrell, Dorrell, Desree, Troy, Ebony, Natasha and Deshawn Davison all of Akron Ohio; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 P.M. where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Dr. Deborah Graham, Eulogizing. Glendale Cemetery, Interment.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved