Juanita Cecillia Davison was born on January 6, 1951 in Lexington Kentucky to the late Mary K. Davison and Robert F. Jackson. Juanita departed this life on May 23, 2020 after a short illness. Juanita came to Akron at the age of four and attend Akron public schools. Juanita loved to play bingo, have family outings, and spending time with family and cooking big Sunday meals. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary K. Davison; father, Robert F. Jackson; stepfather, Malcolm Davison; and sister, Deborah Ann Harris. Juanita leaves to cherish in her memories and her passing her children, son, Shawn (Dorrinda) Davison of Canton Ohio; daughter, Trinka (Robert) Smith of Akron Ohio; sister, Carolyn Putnam of Akron, Ohio; eight grandchildren Brandon,Terrell, Dorrell, Desree, Troy, Ebony, Natasha and Deshawn Davison all of Akron Ohio; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 P.M. where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Dr. Deborah Graham, Eulogizing. Glendale Cemetery, Interment.