|
|
Juanita
Cole-Louder
Juanita Cole-Louder, 78, of Apache Junction, AZ (formerly Akron, OH), passed away on June 6, 2019 into the arms of her Lord.
Born April 6, 1941 in Portage County, Ohio to Martha J. Lozier and Eli R. Hershberger, she was preceded in death by husband, Clayton Louder; brothers, Ronnie, Jerry, Jimmy; and sister, Susie; grandsons, Daniel and Nicholas Delaney. She is survived by loving sisters, Betty, Norma Jean, and Diana; and six children, Geneva and Richard Delaney of Barberton, OH, Thomas Cole Buckeye, AZ, Russell and Andrea Cole of Shelby, OH, Anita and Robert Wienke of Show Low, AZ, Brian and Tyler Cole (adopted grandson).
Juanita is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Special recognition to lifelong friend Marty Olesek and family. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Cremation burial handled by Legacy Rose Chapel Funeral Home in Mesa, AZ.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019