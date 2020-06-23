Juanita E. Dolin
1936 - 2020
Juanita E. Dolin, age 83, of Akron, formerly of Diamond, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1936, in Boone County, West Virginia, to parents, George Dewie and Effie (Dotson) Hatfield. Faith and family were paramount in Juanita's life. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and a dedicated member of Grace Cathedral. Juanita is survived by her children, Debra Pontius, Richard Dolin, Chuck Dolin, Doug Dolin, Wanda Grace, and Darrin Dolin; as well as her 15 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, McKinley Dolin; her siblings, Dewie Jr., Thelma, Dolly, Fannie, and Louvetta. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services officiated by Reverend Chris Machamer, at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main Street, Ravenna, Ohio. It is required that everyone attending the calling hours wear a mask and practice social distancing. The number of individuals permitted in the funeral home at any one time will be limited. The family certainly understands if you do not feel comfortable with attending. Please do not attend the calling hours if you are feeling ill. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding. Interment will follow at West Cemetery in Palmyra Township. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
