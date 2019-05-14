Juanita



Florence (Pletcher) Smith



Juanita Florence (Pletcher) Smith, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019.



Born in Clarington, Ohio, Juanita graduated from Clarington High School and married her loving husband, John Junior Smith, in 1946. She was a member of Tallmadge United Methodist Church and participated with the Broccoli Belles. Juanita enjoyed gardening, reading, playing Dominoes, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, and especially loved spending time with her family.



Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur D. and Lucinda "Lucille-Lucy" (Hartzell) Pletcher; son, Randall Smith; sisters, Georgia Parker and Grace Staple; brothers, Edward, James, and Ralph Pletcher. Juanita is survived by her husband, John J. "Bud" Smith; sons, Michael (Vickie Hendrix) Smith and Jeffrey (Susan Gerback) Smith; daughter-in-law, Gayle (Conley) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer, Douglas, Isaac, Adam, Erin, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Charlie, Christopher, Travis, Lorelai, Brandi, Lyla, Harper, Lilly, Sophia, Aubree, Kylee, Brantley, Arcadia, and Emerson; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Ritchie; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m., at the Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278 with Pastor Scott Low officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Private Burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019