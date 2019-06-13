Juanita Greathouse



TOGETHER AGAIN



Juanita B. Greathouse, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1932 in Spencer, West Virginia. She was a member of the Lord's House of Prayer where her husband was the founding Pastor; together, they were active members for many years.



Preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Greathouse, she is survived by her children, Diana (Winston) Stover, Gail (Tom) Salisbury, and Donna Rogers; sister, Eleanor; nine grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren and step- grandchildren; numerous family and friends.



Juanita was a devoted mother and wife and loved her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.



Funeral services will be held SATURDAY, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lord's House of Prayer, 6105 Manchester Road, Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home--BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary