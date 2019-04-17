Juanita M. Barowicz



WADSWORTH -- Juanita M. Barowicz, 73, of Wadsworth passed away April 10, 2019. She was born October 6, 1945 in Detroit, Mich. to the late Charles and Ethel Tyrell.



Juanita was a member of Prince of Peace Evangelical Church in Medina. She enjoyed writing, playing golf, watching her grandchildren in their sporting events, and spending time with her church family.



She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Barowicz and sisters, Naomi Krausse and Kathy Blumke.i



Juanita is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis Barowicz; daughters, Dina (Eric) Nixon and Melissa Leighty; four grandchildren, Allison, Nicholas, Maxwell and Noah; sisters, Lois (Arnold) Stromme and Roberta (Steve) Kitchens.



Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19th 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio.



Funeral Services will be conducted 12 noon, Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Prince of Peace Evangelical Church, 3355 Medina Rd., Medina, Ohio with pastor Daniel Haberkost officiating..



The family request memorial contributions may be made to The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Prince of Peace Evangelical Church. Also the family would like to thank Dr. Mathew Finneran and his staff for all their kindness.



