Juanita R. Noel

Juanita R. Noel Obituary
Juanita R. Noel (Maiorano) Juanita R. Noel (nee Maiorano), 78, of Akron, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. Juanita retired from Summa Health System after 41 years of service. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Ann Maiorano. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Bernadette) Noel, Rodney Noel (Stephanie Turley) and Rick Noel; sisters, Tina (Lee) Birchfield and Debra (Ken) Day; brother, Matthew (Wanda) Maiorano; 11 grandchildren, including Christopher and Kayla Noel; and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place on October 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Akron Turner Club, 547 South Munroe Falls Rd., Tallmadge, Ohio 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
