Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Juanita Shepherd


1923 - 2020
Juanita Shepherd Obituary
Juanita Shepherd went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1923. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, Ohio 44307, Rev. Loretta Sanders, eulogizing. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1431 Newton St., Akron, Ohio 44305. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Providence Baptist Church Juanita Shepherd Service Award Scholarship. www.stewartcalhoun.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
