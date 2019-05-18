|
Juanita Steele Carr Craft
Juanita Steele Carr Craft, age 87, went home to be with the Lord and her Dad on May 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Monday, 2 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Pastor Chris Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home prior to the service Monday, from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019