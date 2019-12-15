Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home
566 W. Park Ave.
Barberton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home
566 W. Park Ave.
Barberton, OH
Juanita V. Cox

Juanita V. Cox Obituary
Juanita V. Cox, 101, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Judith Dempsey and son, Donovan Cox; survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Juanita's funeral service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any local hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
