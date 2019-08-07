Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Judith A. Csonka TOGETHER AGAIN Judith Ann Csonka, 76, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. Judy was born in Akron on June 3, 1943 to the late Frank & Alice Nicholson and was a lifelong area resident. She retired from Summa as the Payroll Supervisor in 2013 after 50 years of service. Judy enjoyed traveling, gardening and sewing. Every Christmas, she would help decorate store windows, creating beautiful animated displays. Judy was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Church. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank in 1999; sisters Martha (Dean) Eggert & Dorothy Jones (Robert Willey); brother Raymond (Opal) Nicholson; brothers-in-law Robert Nervo & Donald Hanna; niece Tiffany Watson; and nephew Frank Nicholson. She will be deeply missed by her son Christopher (Jamie Reiman); sisters Joan Nervo & Elizabeth Hanna; brother-in-law William (Patricia) Csonka; nieces and nephews Barb (John) Reid, Rob (Pam) Nervo, Mark Nervo, Ann Marie (Michael) Kozak, John Paul (Samantha) Nervo, Jan Watson, Terry (Heidi) Watson, and Jerry (Beth), Danny (Pat), and Steven Nicholson; and many great-nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9th from 9:30-10:30AM at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road in Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
