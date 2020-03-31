Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Dupert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Dupert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Dupert Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Judith A. Dupert, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. Born in Port Clinton, Ohio, she currently lived in Lakemore. Judy was a member of the Lakemore Ladies Jaycees and the Regatta Committee. She loved her flower arranging and crafts. Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Dupert Jr.; parents, Richard Farmer and Thelma Dupert; step-father, Sherrill Shaw; son, Kevin Dupert; brother, Sherrill "Bud" Shaw; and sister, Winona Wilkinson; Judy is survived by sons, Marshall Dupert III, and Brien (Kris) Dupert; daughters, Darla (Tim) Bennett, Tiana (Richard) Berger, and Kristi Dupert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Diane) Shaw and Richard Farmer; sister, Patricia (Tommy) Godfrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Judy will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -