TOGETHER AGAIN Judith A. Dupert, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. Born in Port Clinton, Ohio, she currently lived in Lakemore. Judy was a member of the Lakemore Ladies Jaycees and the Regatta Committee. She loved her flower arranging and crafts. Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Dupert Jr.; parents, Richard Farmer and Thelma Dupert; step-father, Sherrill Shaw; son, Kevin Dupert; brother, Sherrill "Bud" Shaw; and sister, Winona Wilkinson; Judy is survived by sons, Marshall Dupert III, and Brien (Kris) Dupert; daughters, Darla (Tim) Bennett, Tiana (Richard) Berger, and Kristi Dupert; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Diane) Shaw and Richard Farmer; sister, Patricia (Tommy) Godfrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Judy will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020