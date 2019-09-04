|
|
Judith "Judy" A.Parianos Judith A. Parianos, 80, passed away August 31, 2019 after a short battle to beat cancer. Judy was very grateful to her team of nurses and doctors who fought with her. She was a life resident of Akron. Judy retired as a Medical Assistant at Summit OBGYN and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was also a member of the Icarian Club and Red Hats Society. Judy was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cavs and Browns fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary Perry. Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Steven (Patricia) Parianos, Mark (Tiffinie) Parianos both of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Ariana and Alexander Parianos. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union, Akron. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday following visitation with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cooper Cancer Center; https://www.summahealth.org/foundation/ways-to-give/give-now Designation: Jean B. and Milton N. Cooper Cancer Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019