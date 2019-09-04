Home

POWERED BY

Services
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
129 S Union St
Akron, OH 44304
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Parianos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. "Judy" Parianos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. "Judy" Parianos Obituary
Judith "Judy" A.Parianos Judith A. Parianos, 80, passed away August 31, 2019 after a short battle to beat cancer. Judy was very grateful to her team of nurses and doctors who fought with her. She was a life resident of Akron. Judy retired as a Medical Assistant at Summit OBGYN and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was also a member of the Icarian Club and Red Hats Society. Judy was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cavs and Browns fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary Perry. Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Steven (Patricia) Parianos, Mark (Tiffinie) Parianos both of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Ariana and Alexander Parianos. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union, Akron. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday following visitation with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cooper Cancer Center; https://www.summahealth.org/foundation/ways-to-give/give-now Designation: Jean B. and Milton N. Cooper Cancer Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.