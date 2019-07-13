Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Smith Obituary
Judith A. Smith

SMITHVILLE -- Judith A. Smith, age 70, passed away on July 10, 2019. Born on May 6, 1949 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late James and Eleanor (Durbin) Lansberry, she was a resident of Smithville, Ohio for the past ten years, previously of Fredericksburg, Ohio. Judith retired from Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC), Entomology Dept. in Wooster after many years. She was especially proud of the Bug Zoo that she traveled with. She also enjoyed working on her new home, gardening, and spending time outdoors.

Preceded in death by her son, David A. Smith, she is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Galehouse of Doylestown; sister, Diane Coleman of Doylestown; other family, and many dear friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice at Home, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH, 44310 or The Village of St. Edwards, 880 Main St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now