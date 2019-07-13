Judith A. Smith



SMITHVILLE -- Judith A. Smith, age 70, passed away on July 10, 2019. Born on May 6, 1949 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late James and Eleanor (Durbin) Lansberry, she was a resident of Smithville, Ohio for the past ten years, previously of Fredericksburg, Ohio. Judith retired from Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC), Entomology Dept. in Wooster after many years. She was especially proud of the Bug Zoo that she traveled with. She also enjoyed working on her new home, gardening, and spending time outdoors.



Preceded in death by her son, David A. Smith, she is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Galehouse of Doylestown; sister, Diane Coleman of Doylestown; other family, and many dear friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice at Home, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH, 44310 or The Village of St. Edwards, 880 Main St., Wadsworth, OH 44281.