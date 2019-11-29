|
|
) Agner Judy M. Agner, 72, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. A lifelong resident of Akron, Judy graduated from East High School in 1965. She retired from Summa Akron City Hospital where she enjoyed working for the Division of Geriatric Medicine. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Edna Sears. She is survived by her daughters, Johnna O'Neal (Ron) and Jen Orum (Scott); grandchildren, Sean and Abbey O'Neal, Michele, Andy, Megan, Missy and Nick Orum; many great grandchildren; and a host of sister friends from the Agner and Slabaugh families. A casual memorial service is planned for Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at New Horizons Christian Church, 290 Darrow Rd. Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ohio Living Foundation Rockynol, 1150 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313. Cremation to take place with interment at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019