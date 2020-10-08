Judith (Judy) Ann Armstrong, 71 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home in Doylestown, Ohio after a yearlong suffering caused from a major stroke. Judy leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Scott Armstrong (wife Amy) and Julie Fox (husband Jim); grandchildren, Mayah, Jimmy and Coral Fox; her siblings Barbara, Diane, Cindi and Steve; her many beloved nieces and nephews; and wonderful friends who she loved dearly. Judy was born April 6, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Steven and Stella Gutfranski. She was the oldest of five children. Judy was educated in Cleveland and then Hinckley school system and the Akron General Hospital Nursing Program. Judy married the late Charles (Chuck) Armstrong in 1971 and Scott and then Julie followed a few years later. Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt and friend. She loved her time with her family and friends, and she was spirited at a party and always loving and wonderfully considerate in her conversations and mentoring of others. Her hostess skills will be remembered fondly by her family and friends, especially on Thanksgiving. Judy was a leader and at the same time a caring person who loved to laugh. She was a skilled nurse and homemaker in earlier years. She always loved traveling, and in the later years of her life enjoyed traveling with Chuck to Florida for eight winters. Judy was an unconditional loving caregiver to Chuck during the last years of his life, and Judy's stroke one year later was heartbreaking to her friends and family. Nevertheless, her gifts of kindness, spirited personality and beautiful smile leave all of us forever grateful to have her in our lives. Due to the COVID19 pandemic we will be limited to a small private memorial service, but the family would like to share a video to celebrate the beautiful memories of Judy. For a copy of the video memorial on CD please contact the family.







