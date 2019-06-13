Judith Ann Bostick



Judith Ann Bostick, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Florida. She was born November 18, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, to Samuel May, Jr. and Louise Whitney. Judy loved spending time with her family, chatting with friends and neighbors and was an avid lover of all animals. Judy was a "Jane-of-all-trades" and was beloved by all who have met her.



Judy is survived by her adoring children, Traci Nabergall (Kent) of Bradenton, Fla., Jonathan "JW" Bostick (Cori) of Hellertown, Pa., and Barbara Massie (John) of Akron, Ohio as well as sisters, Cindy Tanner (Edward Collins) of Reno, Nev., Anita Joseph (Craig) of Norton, Ohio, Janice Hatula (James) of Barberton, Ohio, Step-Mother, Odessa May of Barberton, Ohio and beloved Aunt (and sister-at-heart), Elizabeth Pall (Fred) of Norton, Ohio. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Melissa, Krystal, Jordan, Kaitlin, Kelli, Camryn, Jacob, Avery and Katie and great-granddaughters, Hannah and Ava.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel May, Jr. and Louise Whitney; her brother, Woodrow Duane May (Robin) and daughter April Carpenter (Douglas).



Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 2 p.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary