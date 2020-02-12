Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Judith Ann Carmany Obituary
Judith Ann Carmany, 77, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Windsor Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1942 in Cuyahoga Falls, to the late Courtney and Nancy Elizabeth (Bickett) Wenger. Judith lived most of her life in Summit County, retired from the Green Local Schools and previously had worked at Ohio Bell. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, enjoyed cake decorating and volunteering with the schools. She took pride in being a "MOM". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Dale Carmany. The family wishes to thank the staff at Windsor Medical Center for her care. Judith is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Doug Orahood) Carmany and Shannon Carmany; grandsons, John Thomas Orahood and Andrew Orahood; sister, Nancy (David) Dunlop; nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, James (Barbara) Carmany. Funeral Service FRIDAY, 12:00 Noon at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street, E. (Rt. 93, Canal Fulton) with Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial, Manchester Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on FRIDAY from 11 a.m. until time of service. Donations may be made to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
