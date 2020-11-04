1/1
Judith Ann Cottrell
1936 - 2020
Judith Ann Cottrell, 84, of Debary, Florida, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Debary Health and Rehab. Judith was born July 17, 1936 in Hendrix, WV to Luther Levi "Pete" and Dora Nestor Cross. She was married to Roger M. Cottrell. He passed on October 15, 1989. Judith retired from the Ohio Belle Telephone Company as an ED Processor. She was a member of the Ohio Pioneer's at the telephone company. After she retired from Ohio Belle, she worked in the dispatch department at Schneider National Carrier Company in Seville. Judith will be deeply missed by her daughter Carol (Robert) Morgan of Debary, FL; stepson James Cottrell of Debary, FL; grandchildren Bob (Jennifer) Morgan, Michelle (Alex) Flores and Adam Cottrell; great-grandchildren Nick and Katie Morgan; sisters Delores Tilton of Piqua, OH, Grace Polhemus of Grand Junction, CO, and Karen (Roger) Branner of Sterling, VA; honorary daughter Debbie King and honorary granddaughters Krisma (Chuck), Kara (Dale), Janette and Julie (Brent). Judith was preceded in death by her husband, stepson Paul Cottrell, brothers Ray, Gene and Chuck Cross, sisters Vida Mae Thomasson, Wanda Whitehair and Lillian Markley. Friends may call Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
03:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

