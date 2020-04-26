|
Judith Ann Fisher was born in Akron, Ohio on June 25, 1928 to Alden and Margaret Fisher. Judy passed peacefully on April 22, 2020, at the age of 91. Judy lived her entire life in Akron. A graduate of Buchtel High School and Kent State University, she was a Member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. After graduation, Judy landed a sales position at Exxon Chemical and for 20 years, she was the only saleswoman in a field of all men. Judy loved her years of Volunteering with the Akron General Hospital Women's Board and Stan Hywet Hall Auxiliary Board. She was also an active member of the Merriman Hills Garden Club and Witan. For many years, Judy won awards for her beautiful flower gardens at her Merriman Hills home. She was a faithful member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on the Altar Guild. Judy was an angel on earth, quick to laugh, never an unkind word, loving, caring and always offering help to anyone less fortunate. She especially loved animals and had a great fondness for her dogs throughout her lifetime. She was an active member of Fairlawn Country Club since 1952. Judy was blessed to have wonderful friends and enjoyed living her life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by the Akron community. Judy is survived by her Godson, Stephen (Diane) Parker; and Goddaughter, Elizabeth Parker. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Heritage Crossing, Harbor Light Hospice and her devoted caregiver, Beverly (Home Instead) for their loving care of our dear Judy. Private Graveside Services have taken place. She was laid to rest beside her dearly beloved parents at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020