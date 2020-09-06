) Judith Ann Moore, 72, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Judith was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late William and Mable (Rupe) Reaves, grew up in Ellet and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Reaves; brother, Gene Rupe; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sylvia and Jim Moore. She is survived by husband, Donald; children, Larry William (Leslie) Hysell and Kirston Lousie Moore, step-children, Doni (Pete Robeson) Moore, Michael (Kelly) Moore, and Nicholas Moore; brothers-in-law, David Moore, James (Mary) Moore, Douglas (Cindy) Moore; sisters-in-law, Pam (Dan) Freeman and Patricia (Dale) Jarvis; special nieces and nephews, Kerri, David and Sean Reaves; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at a later date. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
