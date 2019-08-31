|
Judith Ann Moss TOGETHER AGAIN Judith Ann Moss was born February 27th, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to John and Louise Hutnick. She passed away on August 24, 2019. She attended St. Mathew's elementary school and Ellet high school where she was a proud majorette in the band. She was the first in her family to graduate from college and treasured her years at Ursuline. Judy was a teacher with a love for elementary school students and a passion for the arts. Her teaching career led her to classrooms at St. Hilary school and the Akron Children's Home where she was beloved by her students. Subsequent to her formal teaching career, Judy spent years as a tutor and an evening PSR religion teacher. Judy will always be remembered by her students for her encouragement of their artistic expression, her support in building their love of learning, and the hard suckers she often made as a sweet treat for her class. Judy was a diligent community volunteer dedicating her time to several local organizations including Akron Woman's City Club, Junior League of Akron, Akron City Hospital Hospitality Board, Hower House, Summit County Humane Society, Stan Hywet Stitchery Showcase, Zion Lutheran Preschool, Girl Scouts of the Western Reserve, and Great Trail Boy Scout Council. Judy's love of gardening was evident at her own home and through her involvement with several local garden clubs. She enjoyed gift giving and developed a talent for assembling gift baskets that both showcased Akron companies and made the recipient feel as though they had received something truly special. Judy's other true love in life was poodles! The curly pooches that passed through her life over the years brought immeasurable happiness to her days. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Hutnik and her beloved husband Lowell. She is survived by her son, John Anthony; her daughter, Ann Louise; and her granddaughter, Courtney Louise. Donations to honor Judy's memory can be made to the Akron Children's Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019