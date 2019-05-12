Judith "Judy



Judith "Judy Babe" A. Parsons, 79, of Akron, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Akron. Judy Babe had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She was a caring woman who was always willing to lend a hand. She was always coiffed and ready to go for any social occasion. Judy Babe was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker, and she went above and beyond in her responsibilities. She was very proud of her children, and never missed a chance to share about their lives with anyone she met. She loved to dance, listen to music, and play bingo.



Her innocence of heart will be greatly missed by her husband of 50 years, Russell Parsons; sons, Nicholas G. Kring III, James W. (Charlotte R.) Kring, and Scott D. (Lisa Ann) Kring; eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to close friend and neighbors, Silvia and Dean Flint, for keeping Judy Babe well coiffed.



Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Roma Chalfant; daughters, Sharon L. Kring and Lisa Ann Little; and sister, Jean Lake.



Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Fredericktown, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Judy Babe's honor to the Humane Society of Summit County at www.summithumane.org.