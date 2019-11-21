|
|
Judith Ann (Crookston) Reed went home to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2019 at the age of 61. A celebration of Judy's life will be on November 23rd, 2019 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Ellet: 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. There will be an hour of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019