Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Judith Ann (Crookston) Reed went home to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2019 at the age of 61. A celebration of Judy's life will be on November 23rd, 2019 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Ellet: 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. There will be an hour of visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
