) Judith Ann Steerman, "Judy", age 80, of Akron, Ohio, died on June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 25, 1939 in Akron, the daughter of the late Donald Francis and Dorothy Lorraine (nee McKnight) Fischbach. Judy was a graduate of Kenmore High School and attended the University of Akron. Judy retired from Giant Eagle in Montrose. She enjoyed silk floral arranging, going to concerts, dining out, theatre, shopping and volunteering at the Akron Pregnancy Center and The Chapel. Survivors include her two loving daughters, Caryn Steerman and Tiffanie Steerman; her siblings, Gerald Fischbach and Thomas "Tom" (Shirley) Fischbach; several nieces and nephews survive, especially her niece, Sue Nyitray and nephew, Tommy Wilson. Other than her parents; Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Steerman on June 22, 1995, they were united in marriage on November 6, 1964; her siblings, Donald, Max and George Fischbach, and Patricia Wilson. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., we ask that everyone adheres to social distancing. The memorial service for Judith will be PRIVATE. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.