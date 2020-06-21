Judith Ann Steerman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Judith Ann Steerman, "Judy", age 80, of Akron, Ohio, died on June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 25, 1939 in Akron, the daughter of the late Donald Francis and Dorothy Lorraine (nee McKnight) Fischbach. Judy was a graduate of Kenmore High School and attended the University of Akron. Judy retired from Giant Eagle in Montrose. She enjoyed silk floral arranging, going to concerts, dining out, theatre, shopping and volunteering at the Akron Pregnancy Center and The Chapel. Survivors include her two loving daughters, Caryn Steerman and Tiffanie Steerman; her siblings, Gerald Fischbach and Thomas "Tom" (Shirley) Fischbach; several nieces and nephews survive, especially her niece, Sue Nyitray and nephew, Tommy Wilson. Other than her parents; Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Steerman on June 22, 1995, they were united in marriage on November 6, 1964; her siblings, Donald, Max and George Fischbach, and Patricia Wilson. Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., we ask that everyone adheres to social distancing. The memorial service for Judith will be PRIVATE. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved