Judith Ann Thomas Blakely was born on May 17, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019. She is survived by one daughter; Nina Williams and two sons, Jason Franklin Blakely, Sr. and Christopher Ryan Blakely. She has seven grandchildren, Jaylynay Blakely, Jaleeya Blakely and Jason Franklin Blakely, Jr., Nicole Blakely, Christian Blakely, Tyrell East and Devin Adams. She is also survived by Michelle M. Blakely, the wife of Jason Sr., Tara Forrest, the girlfriend of Christopher Blakely and Derrick Allen, the fiance of Nina Williams, and her dogs China and Zena. She is loved by so many other loving, caring and thankful family members and friends. Her love and big heart will always be with us. We love you, MOM!



Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., followed by the memorial service. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019