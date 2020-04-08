|
THEN AND NOW Judith Anne Ashworth, 83, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH, daughter of the late Wilson and Helen Amstutz. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James E. Ashworth. She served kids in need for years at Summit County Children Services, first as a house parent and eventually as a Social Worker. After "retiring" she worked for many years at the Falls Natatorium, and volunteered in a myriad of ways. In addition to being a devoted member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, she was active in local Parkinson's support groups, was an Ohio Democratic Party Poll Worker, provided staff support at APS and ushered at Blossom for Cleveland Orchestra summer concerts in her spare time. Judith was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her tremendous energy and unconditional love were offered with open arms to any who crossed her path in need of love and acceptance. She was a strong and gentle person but anyone who mistook her kindness for weakness was in for a surprise. She saw the best in every person and any situation and made her way through the world with love and laughter. Anyone who spoke with her or saw her smile was better for it. She found great joy in simple things; ornery kids, birthday cakes and wheelchair wheelies all delighted. She was an artist who turned everyday objects into things of great beauty. She loved music, from silly songs to classical to honky-tonk and hymns. She loved words, limericks, Shakespeare, Psalms and her ability to mis-quote/mis-hear/mis-pronounce (known fondly as her Ma-aprops) was a source of great entertainment. She was a lifelong Indians fan and a long suffering Browns fan who could explain complex plays and strategies to the casual observer with startling clarity. She had a keen, kind wit and her wry observations and her smile and raised eyebrow delighted those she shared them with. Judith will be dearly missed by her sister, Nancy (Jack) Lance of Wheaton, IL; children, Elaine (John) Gleason, Cathy Williams and Stephen (Kelly) Williams; stepchildren, Alan Ashworth, Dawn (Don) Groom and Ashton Katt; grandchildren, Tara (Ryan Lohr) Colando, Wilson Woods, Samuel Woods, Isaac Woods, Brooke Williams, Quinten Williams and Ayn Nowicki; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for August. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com A special thanks to the staff and residents of the Merriman. Your dedication and loving care brought much peace to our entire family. You all helped fill her final years with peace, love and FUN. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Delay the Disease (payable to Ohio Health Foundation) at 500 Thomas Lane, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020