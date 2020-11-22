TOGETHER AGAIN Judith Anne Terhesh, 76, was reunited with her beloved husband, George on November 20, 2020. Judy was born in Akron on December 12, 1943 to the late Earl and Elsie Harris. She was a 1962 graduate of Coventry High School. Judy was a faithful member of Presentation of Our Lord Romanian Orthodox Church. She worked for over 30 years as a beautician. Judy loved and cherished being with family, especially spending time with her grandsons. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2007 and sister, Connie Meszaros. She is survived by her children, George (Cynthia) Terhesh and Julie (Ed) Wilson; grandsons, Greg (Nikki) and Alex Terhesh and Ryan and Nicholas (Gia) Wilson. The family will receive friends TODAY, from 1 p.m. to 230 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Saracusta will take place at 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Monday, November 23, at 1100 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Fr. Ian Pac-Urar will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Judy's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087 or to Presentation of our Lord Orthodox Church, 3365 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)