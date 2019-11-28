Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advent Lutheran Church
1516 Edison St NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 877-0418
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
1516 Edison St., NW,
Hartville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith DeFino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith DeFino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith DeFino Obituary
Judith (Judy) M. DiFino (Spangler) Judith (Judy) M. DiFino (Spangler) passed after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Victor (Vic), 2 sisters, 7 children, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison St., NW, Hartville, OH on Sat., November 30th beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help offset medical and service costs at https://givesendgo.com/JudyDiFino.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -