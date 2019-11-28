|
Judith (Judy) M. DiFino (Spangler) Judith (Judy) M. DiFino (Spangler) passed after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Victor (Vic), 2 sisters, 7 children, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison St., NW, Hartville, OH on Sat., November 30th beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help offset medical and service costs at https://givesendgo.com/JudyDiFino.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2019