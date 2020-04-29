|
) STOW-KENT -- Judith "Judy" Diane (Klein) Worron, 82, born on October 10th, 1937, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th, 2020 to be with the Lord. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Lenore Ely; father, William Arthur Klein, and ex-husband, Richard Worron. She is survived by her sons, Scott Worron (Cindy), Jeff Worron (Torey); daughter, Wendy Nicholson; grandsons, Adam and Noah Worron, Craig Johnson (Cassie), Christopher Johnson (Mariah); granddaughters, Tully Worron and Shelly Clow (Chris); and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many loving friends, neighbors and fellow churchgoers. Judy was born in Akron, Ohio and as a very young girl moved to Noblesville, Indiana, where she resided until she attended and graduated with an RN degree from the Holy Cross Central School of Nursing at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana in 1958. Following her graduation, she relocated back to the Akron area where she began a long nursing career at many of the local Akron hospitals before becoming the Director of Nursing at the Stow Glen Assisting Living facility where, in addition to overseeing the care of many residents, she also cared for both her mother and father (also Stow Glen residents) until their eventual passing. Always a hard worker and loving mother, upon her retirement from Stow Glen, Judy taught at the Bohecker Business College for several years and later part-time in the Allstate Insurance Call Center in Hudson, until her final retirement. An avid churchgoer, Judy devoted her life to the service of the Lord, attending Riverwood Community Chapel and Northampton Bible Church with her son, Scott each Sunday while she was well enough to do so. While her passing is sad for her family and friends, we know that she is in a better place awaiting the time when she will be reunited with her loved ones and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020