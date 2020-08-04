Judith E. Aderhold, age 61, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1958 in Johnstown, PA to the late David and Margaret Shumaker. Judy was a beautiful person who loved everyone and would help anyone in need. She is survived by her husband, Roy; children, Lisa (Gary) Dungan, David (Darla Lilly and her son Gage) Aderhold and Kelly (Josh Maze) Aderhold; brother, Ian (Carol) Shumaker; sister, Gayle Jennings; nephews, Eric and Mark Shumaker and Dakota Jennings and father-in-law, Lester Decker Calling hours will be Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Burial will follow at Copley Cemetery.