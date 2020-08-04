1/1
Judith E. Aderhold
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. Aderhold, age 61, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1958 in Johnstown, PA to the late David and Margaret Shumaker. Judy was a beautiful person who loved everyone and would help anyone in need. She is survived by her husband, Roy; children, Lisa (Gary) Dungan, David (Darla Lilly and her son Gage) Aderhold and Kelly (Josh Maze) Aderhold; brother, Ian (Carol) Shumaker; sister, Gayle Jennings; nephews, Eric and Mark Shumaker and Dakota Jennings and father-in-law, Lester Decker Calling hours will be Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Burial will follow at Copley Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved