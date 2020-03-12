Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Judith Grace "Judi" Lambert


1942 - 2020
Judith Grace "Judi" Lambert Obituary
TOGETHER FOREVER Judith "Judi" Grace Lambert, 77, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was born in Sutton, WVa. to late parents, Paul and Virginia (Carr) Perrine. Judi enjoyed traveling, bingo, Elvis, and bowling, where she was the league secretary of Foxy Ladies at Midway Lanes for 20+ years. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Stow and Hospice of Western Reserve for the care she received. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Steve; daughters, Paula Labbe and Kim Hostetler; and brother, Jim Perrine. She is survived by children, Stephanie (Kevin) Thomas and Steven Lambert Sr.; grandchildren, Thomas, Eric, Rachel, Amanda, Steven Jr., Kyle, and Jamie; great-grand daughter, Lilliana; son-in-law, Tom Hostetler; nephew, Jim Perrine; niece, Tracy Hamby; sister-in-law, Jeanette Beeman; lifelong friends, Jean and Max Woodring; and her card buddies, Lou and Reggie. Visitation Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
