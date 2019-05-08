Judith Knisely



Judith Knisely, 80, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born in Akron to Marjorie and Ralph Walker, living most of her early life in the Akron area. She graduated from Garfield High School, and worked briefly before meeting and marrying the love of her life 61 years ago. They have been settled in Cuyahoga Falls for the last 40 years.



Judie was a gentle soul, with a quick smile and a great sense of humor. She travelled the world with her husband and young family, spending five years living in Africa and Pakistan. She was an avid animal lover (four legged people as she would say), loved to read, play cards with her friends, and spend time with her family. Unfortunately the last 13 years of her life were stolen by Alzheimer's, which she weathered with courage and dignity. While we mourn her loss, we are grateful that she is finally free.



Preceded in death by her parents; Judie is survived by her loving family; husband, Ervin; son, David; daughter Melissa (Terry) Ake, grandchildren Tyler and Rachel Ake; sister, Jean (Tom) Colson; brother, Jack (Betsy) Walker; nieces, Karen Colson and Maggie Walker, extended family and a great many friends.



Funeral Services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hennessy Funeral Home, (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron with Chaplain Don Bolick officiating. Burial will follow at East Liberty Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.