Judith Komlody
Judith Komlody, age 74, of North Canton, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Aultman Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born August 20, 1944, in Akron the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Bognar) Baksa.
Judith is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Komlody; sons, Timothy Komlody and Steven Komlody; grandson, Logan Komlody; and many sisters and brothers-in law, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Rd NW, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a eulogy to be given at 5:30 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019