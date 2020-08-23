1/1
Judith Kriston
Judy was called home to our Lord on the feast of the Assumption on August 15th, 2020. She was our beloved sister, aunt, cousin, Godmother, faithful Catholic and loyal friend never forgetting a birthday. Judy will be remembered for her generous heart.javascript:__doPostBack('ctl00$cpMain$lbSaveAsDraft3',') Born in Barberton November 5th, 1944, Judy loved her home town. She was active in band boosters and St. Augustine Church. She was a devoted Holy Hr Adorer for many years. In 1993 she became a Dominican Associate. She retired from Manchester Tool Co. where she made lifelong friends and was secretary for the steel workers union. She was an Avid Ohio State fan! Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Kriston; nephew, Aaron White and dear friends, Ken and Margaret Vargo. She is survived by her brother, John (Connie) Kriston; sisters, Betty (Bob) Howe, Mary (Jim) White, and Sandy (Jack) Istvan. Judy loved and took sweet pride in her nieces and nephews, Bobby (Kathy) Howe, Ariana, Aaron Howe, Christine Olle, Abby, Kevin, Michelle Kriston, Vanessa (Matt) Koscick, Rachel (David) Freggiaro, Lauren (Cory) Rusinek, and Jacqueline (Kyle) Rospert; her great-nieces and nephews, Sarah, Ethan, Kayla, Seth, Cody, Jordan, Wesley, Jeremy, Logan, Kayson, Jack, Lucas, Sam, Nolan, Madelyn, Benjamin, Milo, and Chandler; dear extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, at St. Augustine Parish, 204 6th Street NW, Barberton on TUESDAY, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or St. Augustine School Rest In Peace Judy- save us a good seat. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, BARBERTON- (330)-745-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
