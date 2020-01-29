|
Judith L. Bosch, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020. She was born in Dearborn, MI on November 7, 1952 to the late Mark and Sophie Anne Dickerson. Judy enjoyed reading and loved her dogs, Rosie and Sapphire. She was a faithful member of Connect Church and was involved in the Ladies' Bible Study. Judy leaves behind her husband, Gene, of 45 years; children, Gene Bosch III, Susan Bosch and Jon (Autumn) Bosch; brother, Dan (Cheryl) Dickerson; and sister, Diane Dickerson; and many other extended family members and friends. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Connect Church, 578 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Pastors Larry Knight and Dan Dickerson officiating. Interment at Lockwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Connect Church, or Judy's family to help defray funeral costs. Condolences and memories can be shared with Judy's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020