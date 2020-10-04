1/1
Judith L. Norton
1948 - 2020
Judith L. Norton, age 72, of Uniontown, OH, lost her battle to cancer and dementia on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1948 in Akron to the late Paul and Dorothy (McIntyre) Edgar. She is survived by her son, Jason Smith of Uniontown, daughter, Jennifer Hanning, and grandson, Rowan Hanning of Atlanta, GA. Judith was a teacher in the Akron Public School system for 13 years. Following her teaching career, she went on to obtain her master's degree in Counseling at Kent State University. Judith retired from Laurelwood Behavioral Health Care in Willoughby, OH. She was very well respected and loved by many. There are no calling hours or services planned at this time. Jason would like to thank Mercy Hospice and Hanover Health Care Center for their excellent care given to Judith. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
