Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
1263 Shannon Ave
Norton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Struckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith L. Struckel


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith L. Struckel Obituary
Judith L. Struckel

BARBERTON -- Judith L. Struckel, 65, passed away March 15, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Full obituary to appear in Tuesday's paper or online at www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now