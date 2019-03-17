|
Judith L. Struckel
BARBERTON -- Judith L. Struckel, 65, passed away March 15, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Full obituary to appear in Tuesday's paper or online at www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019