Judith L. (Kures) Treacy SAGAMORE HILLS - Judith L. (Kures) Treacy died August 10, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Donald Bott and Janet (Monahan) Kures, Donald Bott perished in WWII before she was born. Her mother remarried and raised her with her adopted father, John Kures. Judith was a long-time teacher in the Bedford City Schools and retired from the Nordonia Hills City School District. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters with her husband, Robert on Anna Maria Island in Florida. Judith loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving friend, mom, sister and aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert B. Treacy; devoted daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Miller; four adoring grandchildren, Margaret "Maggie", Benjamin "Ben", Amelia "Mia", and Nathaniel "Nate". Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, with a short visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Family and friends may also call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Northern Ohio Chapter, 23297 Commerce Park, Cleveland, Ohio 44122. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)